What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Repligen (RGEN)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Repligen (RGEN), Anthony Hunt, sold shares of RGEN for $1.3M.

Following Anthony Hunt’s last RGEN Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 35.7%. In addition to Anthony Hunt, 8 other RGEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Repligen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $69.47 million and quarterly net profit of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.94 million and had a net profit of $5.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.94 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Repligen has an average volume of 419.87K.

The insider sentiment on Repligen has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Repligen Corp. provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The firm serves through the following product lines: Chromatography; Filtration; and OEM Products (Proteins).