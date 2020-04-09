What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Rare Element Resources (REEMF)?

Today, the President & CEO of Rare Element Resources (REEMF), Randall John Scott, sold shares of REEMF for $5,601.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Rare Element Resources has an average volume of 68.42K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.88. The company has a one-year high of $0.96 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.