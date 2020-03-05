What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Primo Water (PRMW)?

Yesterday, the Interim CEO; Exec. Chairman of Primo Water (PRMW), Billy Prim, sold shares of PRMW for $7.3M.

Following Billy Prim’s last PRMW Sell transaction on December 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.8%. In addition to Billy Prim, one other PRMW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $600 million and quarterly net profit of $8.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $599 million and had a net profit of $400K. PRMW’s market cap is $583.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 678.85. The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $11.72.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.3M worth of PRMW shares and purchased $53.15K worth of PRMW shares. The insider sentiment on Primo Water has been positive according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business.