What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of PFSweb (PFSW)?

On December 4, the CEO & President of PFSweb (PFSW), Michael Willoughby, sold shares of PFSW for $27.68K.

Based on PFSweb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,819,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.89 and a one-year low of $1.50. PFSW’s market cap is $133 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -53.30.

The insider sentiment on PFSweb has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.