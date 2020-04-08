What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ooma (OOMA)?

Yesterday, the CEO and Pres. of Ooma (OOMA), Eric Stang, sold shares of OOMA for $205.7K.

In addition to Eric Stang, 5 other OOMA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Stang’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on RMBS back in November 2019

Based on Ooma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.65 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,294,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, Ooma has an average volume of 129.47K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33, reflecting a -40.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $704.4K worth of OOMA shares and purchased $2,355 worth of OOMA shares. The insider sentiment on Ooma has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services Ooma business that offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications; Ooma residential that deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng, and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.