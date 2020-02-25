What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Omega Healthcare (OHI)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Omega Healthcare (OHI), Taylor Pickett, sold shares of OHI for $2.37M.

Following Taylor Pickett’s last OHI Sell transaction on November 07, 2016, the stock climbed by 21.4%. In addition to Taylor Pickett, one other OHI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Omega Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $247 million and quarterly net profit of $59.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $216 million and had a net profit of $62.22 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.22 and a one-year low of $34.64. OHI’s market cap is $10.19B and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.18.

The insider sentiment on Omega Healthcare has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.