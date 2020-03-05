What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Novanta (NOVT)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Novanta (NOVT), Matthijs Glastra, sold shares of NOVT for $223.1K.

Following Matthijs Glastra’s last NOVT Sell transaction on November 20, 2015, the stock climbed by 80.0%.

Based on Novanta’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $9.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $11.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.79 and a one-year low of $69.31. NOVT’s market cap is $3.15B and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.79.

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion.