What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST)?

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Monster Beverage (MNST), Rodney Sacks, sold shares of MNST for $2,177.

Following Rodney Sacks’ last MNST Sell transaction on February 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.1%. This is Sacks’ first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $924 million and had a net profit of $239 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.38 and a one-year low of $47.84. MNST’s market cap is $34.07B and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.92.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.65M worth of MNST shares and purchased $2,026 worth of MNST shares. The insider sentiment on Monster Beverage has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.