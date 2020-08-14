What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Meritor (MTOR)?

On August 12, the CEO & President of Meritor (MTOR), Jeffrey Craig, sold shares of MTOR for $6.41M.

In addition to Jeffrey Craig, 2 other MTOR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.18 and a one-year low of $10.91. Currently, Meritor has an average volume of 427.22K. MTOR’s market cap is $1.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25, reflecting a 6.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Meritor has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Craig’s trades have generated a -2.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production, and trade of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems, primarily for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Trailer segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.