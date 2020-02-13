What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Meritage (MTH)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Meritage (MTH), Steven Hilton, sold shares of MTH for $10.14M.

Following Steven Hilton’s last MTH Sell transaction on September 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Meritage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $75.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.83 and a one-year low of $40.99. Currently, Meritage has an average volume of 615.82K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses.