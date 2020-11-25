What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Matthews International (MATW)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Matthews International (MATW), Joseph Bartolacci, sold shares of MATW for $145.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $40.36 and a one-year low of $17.01. MATW’s market cap is $911 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.20. Currently, Matthews International has an average volume of 243.94K.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment includes brand development, deployment, and delivery. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment primarily for the cemetery, and funeral hoe industries. The Industrial Technologies segment includes making and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer, and industrial products. The company was founded by John Dixon Matthews in 1850 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.