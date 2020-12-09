What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Marin Software (MRIN)?

On December 7, the CEO of Marin Software (MRIN), Christopher Lien, sold shares of MRIN for $11.1K.

Currently, Marin Software has an average volume of 974.88K. The company has a one-year high of $5.70 and a one-year low of $0.77. MRIN’s market cap is $20.01 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Christopher Lien’s trades have generated a -33.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.