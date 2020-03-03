What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Macy’s (M)?

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Macy’s (M), Jeffrey Gennette, sold shares of M for $744.2K.

This is Gennette’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.33 and a one-year low of $12.41. M’s market cap is $4.01B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.18. Currently, Macy’s has an average volume of 13.70M.

Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More on M: