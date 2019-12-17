What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)?

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO), Christopher Mapes, sold shares of LECO for $2.69M.

Following Christopher Mapes’ last LECO Sell transaction on December 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 20.5%. In addition to Christopher Mapes, 2 other LECO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $96.79 and a one-year low of $72.27. Currently, Lincoln Electric Holdings has an average volume of 336.22K. LECO’s market cap is $5.86B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.23.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.16M worth of LECO shares and purchased $1.31M worth of LECO shares. The insider sentiment on Lincoln Electric Holdings has been neutral according to 95 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

