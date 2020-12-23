What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of LCI Industries (LCII)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of LCI Industries (LCII), Jason Lippert, sold shares of LCII for $1.35M.

Following Jason Lippert’s last LCII Sell transaction on June 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 47.9%. In addition to Jason Lippert, one other LCII executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on LCI Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $828 million and quarterly net profit of $68.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $586 million and had a net profit of $35.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $136.87 and a one-year low of $55.29. Currently, LCI Industries has an average volume of 74.80K.

The insider sentiment on LCI Industries has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

LCI Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.