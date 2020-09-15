What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of JMP Group (JMP)?

Yesterday, the CEO of JMP Group (JMP), Joseph Jolson, sold shares of JMP for $478K.

This is Jolson’s first Sell trade following 33 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JMP Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.35 million and quarterly net profit of $1.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $2.15.

The insider sentiment on JMP Group has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a broad range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in M&A, restructuring and other strategic transactions. It also includes institutional brokerage services and equity research services to its institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment involves in the management of a broad range of pooled investment vehicles, including the company’s hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes income from the company’s principal investments in public and private securities and investment funds managed by HCS, as well as any other net interest and income from investing activities. The company was founded by Joseph A. Jolson and Carter D. Mack in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.