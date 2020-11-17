What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP)?

Yesterday, the CEO & COB of IPG Photonics (IPGP), Valentin Gapontsev, sold shares of IPGP for $13.96M.

Following Valentin Gapontsev’s last IPGP Sell transaction on February 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 102.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $214.61 and a one-year low of $98.04. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 40.66K. IPGP’s market cap is $10.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 102.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.00, reflecting a 6.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.