What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Insperity (NSP)?

Yesterday, the COB & CEO of Insperity (NSP), Paul Sarvadi, sold shares of NSP for $3.61M.

Based on Insperity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $20.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $967 million and had a net profit of $24.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $144.92 and a one-year low of $65.89. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 701.9305.

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. It offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.