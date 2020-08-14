What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Innospec (IOSP)?

On August 12, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Innospec (IOSP), Patrick Williams, sold shares of IOSP for $642.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $107.85 and a one-year low of $56.71. Currently, Innospec has an average volume of 80.67K. IOSP’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

The insider sentiment on Innospec has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for customer’s processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining industries. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations, chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation and completion operations, and products for oil and gas production. The Octane Additives segment produces tetra ethyl lead, comprises sales of tetra ethyl lead for use in automotive gasoline and trading. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.