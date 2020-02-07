What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Independent Bank (INDB)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Independent Bank (INDB), Christopher Oddleifson, sold shares of INDB for $114.2K.

Based on Independent Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $47.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $29.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.64 and a one-year low of $62.33. INDB’s market cap is $2.57B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.86.

The insider sentiment on Independent Bank has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts.