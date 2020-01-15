What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)?

Today, the Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), Ara Hovnanian, sold shares of HOV for $497.4K.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $711 million and GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $614 million and had a net profit of $46.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.35 and a one-year low of $5.15. Currently, Hovnanian Enterprises has an average volume of 192.52K.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.