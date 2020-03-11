What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)?

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Hershey Co (HSY), Michele Buck, sold shares of HSY for $229.5K.

Following Michele Buck’s last HSY Sell transaction on June 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.2%.

Based on Hershey Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 billion and had a net profit of $337 million. The company has a one-year high of $162.20 and a one-year low of $108.95. Currently, Hershey Co has an average volume of 966.85K.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other.