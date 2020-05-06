What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Heritage Commerce (HTBK)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Heritage Commerce (HTBK), Keith Wilton, sold shares of HTBK for $31.04K.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.77 million and quarterly net profit of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.51 million and had a net profit of $12.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.15 and a one-year low of $6.04. HTBK’s market cap is $497 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.50.

The insider sentiment on Heritage Commerce has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.