What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of HEICO (HEI)?

Yesterday, the COB and CEO of HEICO (HEI), Laurans Mendelson, sold shares of HEI for $802K.

In addition to Laurans Mendelson, 4 other HEI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $147.93 and a one-year low of $52.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 811.43. Currently, HEICO has an average volume of 647.61K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00, reflecting a 11.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on HEICO has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The Electronic Technologies Group segment designs and manufactures electronic, microwave, and electro-optical equipment and components, three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products, high-speed interface products, high voltage interconnection devices, high voltage advanced power electronics products, power conversion products, underwater locator beacons, electromagnetic interference shielding, traveling wave tube amplifiers, harsh environment electronic connectors and other interconnect products, communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners, crashworthy, and ballistically self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems for military rotorcraft, RF and microwave amplifiers, transmitters and receivers, satellite microwave modules, and integrated subsystems primarily for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.