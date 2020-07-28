What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Heartland Express (HTLD)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Heartland Express (HTLD), Michael Gerdin, sold shares of HTLD for $65.28M.

In addition to Michael Gerdin, one other HTLD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Heartland Express’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $161 million and quarterly net profit of $19.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142 million and had a net profit of $22.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.75 and a one-year low of $15.65. Currently, Heartland Express has an average volume of 531.52K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $21.88, reflecting a -6.8% downside. Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Barclays, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Express has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.