What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Healthcare Realty (HR)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Healthcare Realty (HR), Todd Meredith, sold shares of HR for $453.3K.

Following Todd Meredith’s last HR Sell transaction on December 20, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Todd Meredith, 2 other HR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Healthcare Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a net profit of $5.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.89 and a one-year low of $27.08. Currently, Healthcare Realty has an average volume of 717.60K.

The insider sentiment on Healthcare Realty has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America.