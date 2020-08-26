What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Griffon (GFF)?

Yesterday, the COB & CEO of Griffon (GFF), Ronald J. Kramer, sold shares of GFF for $10.75M.

Following Ronald J. Kramer’s last GFF Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.5%. This is Kramer’s first Sell trade following 12 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Griffon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $632 million and quarterly net profit of $21.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $575 million and had a net profit of $13.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.53 and a one-year low of $9.15. Currently, Griffon has an average volume of 303.58K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors. The Defense Electronics segment focuses on sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. The company was founded on May 18, 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.