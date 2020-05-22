What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Genesis Healthcare (GEN)?

Today, the CEO of Genesis Healthcare (GEN), George Hager, sold shares of GEN for $19.85K.

In addition to George Hager, 4 other GEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

GEN’s market cap is $127 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.86 and a one-year low of $0.58.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities. The Rehabilitation Therapy Services segment provides rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. The Other Services segment comprises of other specialty medical services, including physician services, staffing services, and other healthcare related services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, PA.