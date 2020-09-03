What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Gap (GPS)?

Yesterday, the CEO, Gap Inc. of Gap (GPS), Sonia Syngal, sold shares of GPS for $647.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.26.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.20, reflecting a -1.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Gap has been neutral according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The Intermix segment features styles from various designers. Gap was founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.