What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Gamco Investors (GBL)?

Today, the Chairman & CEO of Gamco Investors (GBL), Mario Gabelli, sold shares of GBL for $55.69K.

This is Gabelli’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $20.90 and a one-year low of $9.03. Currently, Gamco Investors has an average volume of 782. GBL’s market cap is $433 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.70.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.