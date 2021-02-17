What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of First Savings Financial Group (FSFG), Larry W. Myers, sold shares of FSFG for $42.56K.

Following Larry W. Myers’ last FSFG Sell transaction on June 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.1%. This is Myers’ first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on First Savings Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.92 million and quarterly net profit of $9.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.02 million and had a net profit of $3.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.98 and a one-year low of $29.50. FSFG’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.60.

Larry W. Myers' trades have generated a -7.6% average return based on past transactions.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, IN.