What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of First Financial Northwest (FFNW)?

Today, the President & CEO of First Financial Northwest (FFNW), Joseph Kiley, sold shares of FFNW for $19.7K.

Based on First Financial Northwest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.86 million and quarterly net profit of $2.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.59 million and had a net profit of $3.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.47 and a one-year low of $7.90. FFNW’s market cap is $99.56 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.