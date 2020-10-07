What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Fidelity National Financial (FNF)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), Raymond Quirk, sold shares of FNF for $1.61M.

Following Raymond Quirk’s last FNF Sell transaction on June 29, 2016, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Raymond Quirk, one other FNF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fidelity National Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $309 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 billion and had a net profit of $266 million. FNF’s market cap is $9.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, reflecting a -24.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fidelity National Financial has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title and Corporate & Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The Corporate & Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.