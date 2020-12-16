What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Evoke Pharma (EVOK)?

On December 14, the President & CEO of Evoke Pharma (EVOK), David Gonyer, sold shares of EVOK for $209.8K.

This is Gonyer’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MGEN back in February 2017 In addition to David Gonyer, one other EVOK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $0.79. EVOK’s market cap is $77.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.90. Currently, Evoke Pharma has an average volume of 147.28K.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.