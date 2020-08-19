What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Everest Re (RE)?

Yesterday, the President of Everest Re (RE), John P. Doucette, sold shares of RE for $221.7K.

Based on Everest Re’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $191 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 billion and had a net profit of $333 million. The company has a one-year high of $294.31 and a one-year low of $157.32. RE’s market cap is $8.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $256.17, reflecting a -13.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Everest Re has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company’s segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.