What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Epizyme (EPZM)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Epizyme (EPZM), Robert Bazemore, sold shares of EPZM for $440K.

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $9.74.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.57, reflecting a -35.2% downside.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.