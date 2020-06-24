What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)?

Today, the CEO of Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), Brian Jenkins, sold shares of PLAY for $205.8K.

In addition to Brian Jenkins, 2 other PLAY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $4.61. PLAY’s market cap is $766 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.10. Currently, Dave & Busters Entertainment has an average volume of 14.62M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.71, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $255.4K worth of PLAY shares and purchased $81.46K worth of PLAY shares. The insider sentiment on Dave & Busters Entertainment has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.