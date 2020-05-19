What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Cytokinetics (CYTK)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics (CYTK), Robert Blum, sold shares of CYTK for $92.79K.

In addition to Robert Blum, 3 other CYTK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $7.73. Currently, Cytokinetics has an average volume of 727.31K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.40, reflecting a -27.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

