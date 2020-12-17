What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of CTO Realty Growth (CTO)?

On December 15, the PRESIDENT & CEO of CTO Realty Growth (CTO), John Albright, sold shares of CTO for $400K.

Based on CTO Realty Growth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.57 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,521,504. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.33 million and had a net profit of $1.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.00 and a one-year low of $33.41. Currently, CTO Realty Growth has an average volume of 44.74K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $400K worth of CTO shares and purchased $50.1K worth of CTO shares.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. The company operates through the following business segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. The Income Properties segment consists primarily of income producing properties and its business plan is to focus on investing in additional income-producing properties. The Commercial loan Investments segment consists of one loan collateralized by a hotel property in Atlanta, Georgia. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of revenues generated from land transactions and leasing and royalty income from its interests in subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.