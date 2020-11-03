What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Crocs (CROX)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Crocs (CROX), Andrew Rees, sold shares of CROX for $2.69M.

Following Andrew Rees’ last CROX Sell transaction on November 16, 2015, the stock climbed by 44.0%. This is Rees’ first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Crocs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $362 million and quarterly net profit of $61.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313 million and had a net profit of $35.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.40 and a one-year low of $8.40. CROX’s market cap is $3.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.11, reflecting a -17.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crocs has been neutral according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

