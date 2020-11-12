What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of CorVel (CRVL)?

On November 9, the CEO & President of CorVel (CRVL), Michael Combs, sold shares of CRVL for $273.1K.

Following Michael Combs’ last CRVL Sell transaction on August 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.9%. In addition to Michael Combs, 4 other CRVL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $96.45 and a one-year low of $44.67. CRVL’s market cap is $1.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.90. Currently, CorVel has an average volume of 26.51K.

The insider sentiment on CorVel has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CorVel Corp. engages in managed care services. The firm provides worker’s compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. Its services include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.