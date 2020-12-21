What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Chemours Company (CC)?

Today, the President & CEO of Chemours Company (CC), Mark Vergnano, sold shares of CC for $4.18M.

Following Mark Vergnano’s last CC Sell transaction on June 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $27.87 and a one-year low of $7.02. CC’s market cap is $4.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -39.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chemours Company has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment provides chemicals used in gold production, oil refining, agriculture, and industrial polymers. The firm offers refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, performance chemicals and intermediates, and titanium dioxide pigments to the plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining markets. The company was founded on February 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.