What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Charles River Labs (CRL)?

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Charles River Labs (CRL), James C. Foster, sold shares of CRL for $2.58M.

Following James C. Foster’s last CRL Sell transaction on February 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 65.3%. In addition to James C. Foster, 4 other CRL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Charles River Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $691 million and quarterly net profit of $80.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $602 million and had a net profit of $59.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $176.89 and a one-year low of $123.17. Currently, Charles River Labs has an average volume of 367.89K.

The insider sentiment on Charles River Labs has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions.