What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ceva (CEVA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Ceva (CEVA), Gideon Wertheizer, sold shares of CEVA for $1.61M.

Following Gideon Wertheizer’s last CEVA Sell transaction on May 26, 2016, the stock climbed by 15.2%. In addition to Gideon Wertheizer, 4 other CEVA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ceva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.61 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,090,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $20.45. CEVA’s market cap is $938 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 598.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ceva has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.