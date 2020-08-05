What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Century Communities (CCS)?

Yesterday, the Chairman and Co-CEO of Century Communities (CCS), Dale Francescon, sold shares of CCS for $7.16M.

Following Dale Francescon’s last CCS Sell transaction on September 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 16.3%. In addition to Dale Francescon, 2 other CCS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $39.31 and a one-year low of $9.04. Currently, Century Communities has an average volume of 352.40K. CCS’s market cap is $1.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.83, reflecting a -8.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Century Communities has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Jurney Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington. The Mountain segment represents Colorado, Nevada and Utah. The Texas segment is comprised of Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The Southeast segment is consisting of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Wade Jurney Homes segment is consist of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded by Dale Francescon and Robert J. Francescon in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.