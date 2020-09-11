What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of CBL and Associates (CBL)?

Today, the CEO of CBL and Associates (CBL), Stephen Lebovitz, sold shares of CBL for $207.

In addition to Stephen Lebovitz, one other CBL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.14.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.