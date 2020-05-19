What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Casella Waste (CWST)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Casella Waste (CWST), John Casella, sold shares of CWST for $2.31M.

In addition to John Casella, one other CWST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Casella Waste’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $183 million and quarterly net profit of $959K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.14 and a one-year low of $34.35. CWST’s market cap is $2.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 66.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.75, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Casella Waste has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a solid waste services company, which engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments. The Eastern region segment is vertically integrated, with transfer, landfill, processing and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment also consists of wastesheds in western New York, which includes Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets. The Recycling segment provides a full range of solid waste services, and larger-scale recycling and commodity brokerage operations. The Other segment offers organic services, ancillary operations, major accounts and industrial services, discontinued operations, and earnings from equity method investees. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, VT.