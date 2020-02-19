What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Carriage Services (CSV)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Carriage Services (CSV), Melvin Payne, sold shares of CSV for $26.93K.

Following Melvin Payne’s last CSV Sell transaction on November 09, 2018, the stock climbed by 7.3%. In addition to Melvin Payne, 7 other CSV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $16.58. Currently, Carriage Services has an average volume of 68.56K. CSV’s market cap is $435.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.99.

The insider sentiment on Carriage Services has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations.