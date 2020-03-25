What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Carriage Services (CSV)?

Today, the CEO of Carriage Services (CSV), Melvin Payne, sold shares of CSV for $383.7K.

In addition to Melvin Payne, 7 other CSV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carriage Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.15 million and quarterly net profit of $2.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $13.93. CSV’s market cap is $268 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $395.4K worth of CSV shares and purchased $222.2K worth of CSV shares. The insider sentiment on Carriage Services has been neutral according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melvin Payne’s trades have generated a -31.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provide interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.