What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Carlyle Group (CG)?

Yesterday, the Co- CEO of Carlyle Group (CG), Glenn Youngkin, sold shares of CG for $385.6K.

Following Glenn Youngkin’s last CG Sell transaction on August 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 14.0%. In addition to Glenn Youngkin, 5 other CG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.98 and a one-year low of $15.21.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $29.40, reflecting a -5.4% downside.

Glenn Youngkin's trades have generated a 10.9% average return based on past transactions.

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

